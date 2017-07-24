Man accused of pushing toddler back in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque man who police say pushed and severely injured a two-year-old is expected to appear in court.

Ricky Pacheco Jr. is fighting to get out from behind bars. Earlier this month, the 26-year-old is accused of pushing a two-year-old to the ground, so hard that he told police he could “hear his head strike the floor.”

Pacheco’s girlfriend says she left him alone with her two children and the two-year-old she was babysitting.

Pacheco is being held without bond as the case is headed to district court.

The state wants Pacheco to stay locked up in Monday’s detention hearing, scheduled for later this morning.