Man accused in cab driver’s murder also accused in separate attack

By Published: Updated:
Victor Ortiz
Victor Ortiz

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of murdering a cab driver last week appeared in court Monday, and KRQE News 13 has learned he’s accused of attacking another man on the same day.

Victor Ortiz is accused of stabbing Khalil Jabbour to death shortly after getting out of his cab early Friday morning near University and Coal.

KRQE News 13 has learned that earlier in the day, he is accused of stealing a vehicle at knife point in the South Valley. The victim says Ortiz also punched him in the face and burned him with a cigarette.

Saturday in court, KRQE News 13 also learned the District Attorney’s Office will try to keep him locked up until trial.

Friends of Jhalil Jabbour have set up a GoFundMe page to help the family with funeral expenses.

Family and friends will gather Monday night to remember the murdered cab driver. There is a vigil at 8 p.m. on the corner of University and Coal.

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s