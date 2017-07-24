Man accused in cab driver’s murder also accused in separate attack

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of murdering a cab driver last week appeared in court Monday, and KRQE News 13 has learned he’s accused of attacking another man on the same day.

Victor Ortiz is accused of stabbing Khalil Jabbour to death shortly after getting out of his cab early Friday morning near University and Coal.

KRQE News 13 has learned that earlier in the day, he is accused of stealing a vehicle at knife point in the South Valley. The victim says Ortiz also punched him in the face and burned him with a cigarette.

Saturday in court, KRQE News 13 also learned the District Attorney’s Office will try to keep him locked up until trial.

Friends of Jhalil Jabbour have set up a GoFundMe page to help the family with funeral expenses.

Family and friends will gather Monday night to remember the murdered cab driver. There is a vigil at 8 p.m. on the corner of University and Coal.