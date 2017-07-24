Local teachers participate in math and technology summer clinic

Mathematics with Infinite Technology Summer Academy
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Some elementary and middle school teachers are making sure they’re ready for the school year.

They’re spending this week in the “Mathematics with Infinite Technology Summer Academy” at Cleveland High School.

The four-day clinic is designated to encourage teachers to use technology in the classroom. Officials with Sandia Labs were there to demonstrate how real world concepts can be integrated into their teaching.

“Really helping teachers make that connection so they can help students make that connection, and really understand why the math they are learning the classroom is applicable to the environments they’ll be working in, in the future,” said Amy Tapia with Sandia National Labs.

More teachers will join Tuesday for “smart” notebook training.

