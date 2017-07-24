Local horse rescue gears up for Fall fundraiser

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Horse Rescue at Walkin N Circles Ranch is welcoming guests of all ages to participate in their fun fall benefit event.

Walkin N Circles is a non-profit horse rescue that rehabilitates and finds adoptive homes for abandoned, abused and neglected horses. With 75 horses in their care, volunteers and donations are always welcome. Funds for hay and more will be generated through their next event, the Fall Fun Open Horse Show at the Edgewood Equestrian Center on Saturday, August 12, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be many classes throughout the day and an opportunity for kids of all ages to meet the horses participating in this family-friendly event.

For more information on the event, or to make a donation, visit the Walkin N Circles website.