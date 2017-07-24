Local cemetery makes unique offer to those holding onto ashes

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – A local cemetery has a strange offer: They’re inviting anyone holding onto ashes without a plan to come on down for what they’re calling “Scatter Day.”

A lot of people give instructions on what to do with their ashes before they die, but a lot of people don’t. That’s why Sunset Memorial is throwing out this first-of-its-kind invitation.

“Greater than 50 percent of people will choose cremation as their disposition,” Vice President of French Funeral and Cremations at Sunset Memorial, Christopher Keller, said.

Unlike the television ad where a family takes grandpa’s ashes on a cross country road trip to scatter them at the beach, Keller said not every family has a plan for a final resting place for their loved one’s ashes.

“Some people want to keep their loved one at home and we are not trying to say that is the wrong choice for that family, but many, many of them are there because the family doesn’t know what else to do with them or they have forgotten they are there,” Keller said.

For others, money is an issue.

“There is value associated with what we are giving away, but we are giving it away because we feel so strongly this is the right place. We will care for their loved one forever. This is a perpetual care cemetery,” Keller said.

Something else to consider is the possibility of thieves breaking into cars or homes and stealing urns.

“Obviously when a home burglary takes place and people are taking anything of value and they see this nice bronze urn…sometimes they do not know what it is and they just grab it,” Keller said.

Then a family’s loved one’s remains are gone, so in order to eliminate risk and provide a final resting place, Sunset Memorial’s “Scatter Day” is free.

“We have come up with local, very New Mexico artistic ways of memorializing their loved one,” Keller said.

Another reason a lot of people still have a relative’s ashes is because it’s against the law to scatter them in most public places.

Families and friends will have two free options. They can choose to scatter ashes in the rose garden or in the kiva-style memorial at Sunset Park.

On top of scattering ashes, the name of your family member or friend can be engraved in stone.

The event will be held from August 26, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park, 924 Menaul Boulevard Northeast.