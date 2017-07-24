Local brewery featured in national sampler pack

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- More national attention is expected for one local brewery, as it rolls out a special collaboration with a popular brand.

Sam Adams recently teamed up with a New Mexico brewery. Now, their work is available across the country.

Bosque Brewing says Sam Adams asked if the brewery wanted to showcase what it’s most known for in sampler packs around the country. It’s not surprising Bosque Brewing said, ‘yes’. They now began working on an IPA.

The result is Desert Kaleidoscope IPA, the only IPA in the sampler pack. It’s not just a Bosque Brewing recipe, either, it’s something brew masters created alongside those at Sam Adams.

“It’s real exciting to be able to partner with such a well-known an established brewery like Sam Adams and it’s just another milestone for us,” said Bosque Brewing’s Jotham Michnovicz.

The local brewery credits recent awards for its IPA as to why it was chosen for the IPA slot in the sampler pack. They say it’s an honor to be featured alongside the others brews included.

This all started after Bosque Brewing teamed up with Sam Adams for “Brewing the American Dream”, a program offering support to small breweries.

All the breweries featured in this sampler pack participated in the initiative.

Bosque Brewing says Desert Kaleidoscope will also be available, locally, in their taprooms until they run out.