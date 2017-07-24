Kristen’s Monday Morning Forecast

MONDAY: A mostly quiet start to the day with just a bit of cloud cover holding on out west. Morning temperatures in the 50s, 60s and 70s will warm to the 70s, 80s and 90s late day (most of us near seasonal averages). With plenty of moisture to work with, scattered storms will fire over western, central and northern NM… moving south/southwest to north/northeast. Isolated storms are still possible across the Plains, however, better coverage of storms will lie farther west. Top threat with any given storm will be heavy rain leading to localized flooding… be on the lookout for frequent lightning and strong winds as well.

MIDWEEK: Drier air will start to intrude over the state as high pressure slides overhead… but we won’t get rid of our rain chances completely. We’ll still have enough moisture in place to keep spotty to scattered storms in the forecast with the main focus over the higher terrain. Afternoon highs will warm a few degrees with highs in the Albuquerque-metro topping out in the low to mid-90s.