July 24th Morning Rush: Dylan Redwine’s father on $1-million bond, facing second-degree murder

1. The father of Dylan Redwine is behind bars Monday morning on $1-million bond and facing a second-degree murder and child abuse charges. Authorities arrested Mark Redwine Saturday following an indictment by grand jury. Dylan was 13-years-old when he went missing from his father’s home in Vallecito in 2012 on a court-ordered visit. His partial remains were found seven months later on Middle Mountain. Mark Redwine is expected to be extradited to La Plata County to appear before a judge.

Full Story: Dylan Redwine’s father indicted, arrested for murder

2. Friends and family of a 14-year-old gunned down in Albuquerque are preparing for a funeral. Sunday night, Martin Recio’s family held a candlelight vigil. Martin was shot and killed at the Dion’s near University and Gibson Friday night. Police say the shooting does not seem to be random. Two other people were also shot during the incident Friday night. Police have not released their names and ages. At last check, one person was still in the hospital in serious condition.

Full Story: Family of teen shot, killed at Dion’s holds candlelight vigil

3. A mostly quiet start to the day with just a bit of cloud cover holding on out west.

Full Story: Kristen’s Monday Morning Forecast

4. President Trump is scheduled to give a statement on health care at the White House Monday morning. The President warned GOP lawmakers in a tweet saying that if they don’t repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, “the repercussions will be far greater than any of them understand!” The Senate is expected to vote this week on a Republican health care bill. Also, President Trump’s son-in-law and Senior Adviser, Jared Kushner, is set to testify on Capitol Hill as part of an investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Full Story: GOP health bill still a mystery before planned vote

5. In just under three weeks, Explora is scheduled to hold another unique experience for people with autism. Over the weekend the popular science center held one of its new “sensory-friendly” days for families who want a quieter, calmer visit.

Full Story: Explora holds ‘sensory-friendly’ event for those who want a quieter visit

The Morning’s Top Stories