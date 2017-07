Nicole Jaynes, Family and Consumer Science 4-H Agent and Andrea Baca, Bernalillo County 4-H President, joined New Mexico Living to make tortillas from their New Mexico Flavor Project Book.

Recipe from New Mexico 4-H: New Mexico Flavor Project Book

4 cups of flour

1 tablespoon of baking powder

1 teaspoon of salt

1/3 cup of powder milk

4 tablespoons of solid vegetable shortening

3/4 to 1 cup of water

For more information, visit their website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living