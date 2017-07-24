Highway Patrol: 2 dead, 6 hurt in South Dakota crash

ALCESTER, S.D. (AP) — At least two people were killed and six others injured after a car slammed into a group of people Monday outside a rehabilitation center in southeast South Dakota, authorities said.

Highway Patrol spokesman Tony Mangan said the investigation is ongoing, but that the crash appears to have been accident. He said the driver of the vehicle was among those brought to a hospital.

Mangan initially said eight people were taken to hospitals, but later said the number was actually six. He didn’t immediately provide details about the conditions of the injured.

The crash occurred outside the Alcester Care and Rehab Center, where officials referred questions about the crash to the Highway Patrol. Alcester is a town of roughly 800 people about 40 miles south of Sioux Falls.

Mangan said he doesn’t know the driver’s identity and couldn’t provide details about what preceded the crash. He said the car’s speed, whether the driver had any relation to the facility or whether alcohol was a factor in the crash were all under investigation.

Mangan said the South Dakota Highway Patrol is leading the investigation.