Girard intersection closed Monday for ART construction

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Now that Route 66 Summerfest has wrapped up, crews are headed back to work on Albuquerque Rapid Transit construction on Monday morning. This means you may want to find another route to work if your commute takes you through that part of town.

Starting Monday, the north and southbound lanes of Girard will be closed as work continues on ART. Officials say this could make it difficult getting to businesses like Mannie’s and Panera Bread.

Crews will also be working on the intersection of Monte Vista this week. The eastbound road will be closed off this week, effecting those who travel in that direction. You’ll want to take Richmond to get to Monte Vista. However, the westbound traffic on Monte Vista will still have access to westbound Central.

Officials say during this time you’ll only be able to make right-hand turns on Girard to Central. Traffic eastbound and westbound on Central will continue to flow freely.

Officials say while the closure is expected to last through next Monday, it could possibly only last five days.

Also starting on Monday, westbound traffic at the Broadway intersection will be diverted to the south side of Central.

North and southbound will be diverted to the west side of Broadway.