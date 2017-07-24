Four suspects in Farmington accused of stealing checks from mailboxes

FARMINGTON, N.M (KRQE) – A mother and her two sons are among the four, arrested for stealing checks from mailboxes.

The Daily Times reports, Jourdan Lanier, Marcus and Michael Silvers, and DonnaLynn Yellowhair were arrested for writing fraudulent checks between October and December.

The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office, says they are stealing checks out of people’s mailboxes, forging signatures, then depositing them into ATM’s and collecting the money.

Investigators say they stole more than $16,000.

