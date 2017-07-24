Farmington Police ask for help identifying attempted rapist

By Published: Updated:

FARMINGTON, N.M.  (KRQE) – Farmington Police are on the hunt for an attempted rapist.

They say the man attacked a 25-year-old woman from behind while she was on a walking trail. It happened on Friday afternoon.

The woman was able to fight off the attacker and call for help. They say it was an attack and attempted sexual assault.

The suspect is described as Native American with a thin build, around 6-feet-tall and wearing a white bandana, white long sleeve shirt and black pants.

Police have increased patrols to deter future incidents. They are asking for help from the public identifying the man.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s