Farmington Police ask for help identifying attempted rapist

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – Farmington Police are on the hunt for an attempted rapist.

They say the man attacked a 25-year-old woman from behind while she was on a walking trail. It happened on Friday afternoon.

The woman was able to fight off the attacker and call for help. They say it was an attack and attempted sexual assault.

The suspect is described as Native American with a thin build, around 6-feet-tall and wearing a white bandana, white long sleeve shirt and black pants.

Police have increased patrols to deter future incidents. They are asking for help from the public identifying the man.