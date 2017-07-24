Family recognizes lives saved on birthday of boy killed in crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Joel Anthony would have been 7 years old Monday. The boy was killed three months ago in a crash with an Albuquerque police officer on Eubank and Indian School.

Monday, his mother discussed the lives he saved after his death.

The 6-year-old’s organs were donated, saving four lives.

Mother Antoinette Suina said it’s special to know that two of them were children.

“My son was a child, so my heart feels especially close to that and it’s my hope that we’ll be able to meet them someday. I can only hope,” Suina said.

She said her son’s liver went to a 4-month-old baby boy, while his heart went to an 11-year-old boy.

Suina, her son, and her 9-year-old daughter were involved in a crash at Eubank and Indian school in April.

Albuquerque Police Officer Johnathan McDonnell was going to a call when he crashed into the family’s SUV as they turned left in front of him.

They all went to the hospital, but Joel Anthony didn’t make it.

In his memory, Suina’s family celebrated what would have been his seventh birthday.

“We had a birthday party this weekend and all of our friends and family joined us,” Suina said. “So, we’re just remembering him throughout the day and talking about him on the daily like we always do.”

She said she’s doing a balloon release at 7 p.m. on Monday. She is inviting everyone else to release a balloon for him from their neighborhoods at the same time.

Through organ donations, Joel Anthony was also able to save a 52-year-old father of two and a 46-year-old mother who had been waiting for a kidney for three-and-a-half years.

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department is still investigating the crash.

APD has disciplined Officer McDonnell at least six different times before for careless driving.

Documents filed in court show the family is preparing to file a wrongful death lawsuit.