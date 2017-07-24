Elderly animals get the care and comfort they need in Santa Fe sanctuary

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Kindred Spirits Animal Sanctuary is an elder care and hospice sanctuary for dogs, horses and more. Monday they brought two ambassadors to the studio to promote an upcoming fundraiser.

The resident animals of Kindred Spirits are all seniors who have had hard lives, some suffering from extreme neglect, often abuse from existing on a chain, and all removed from the home they once knew. Due to cultural norms, at the shelters, they are the first ones to be euthanized, for no other reason than their age.

Kindred Spirits is a small organic farm setting where the animals can roam free (within good fences) and ‘help’ staff and volunteers with their many tasks of cooking, feeding, cleaning, maintaining the grounds, and it makes for a community that is vibrant and calm.

The Sanctuary is holding their annual Art Show Fundraiser on Saturday, August 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The dogs will take visitors on magical tours through the sunflower yards where the works of local artists are displayed in surprising nooks and corners of the barns and trees.

All proceeds from the event will go to the animals, to help offset upcoming winter expenses.

For more information on the Sanctuary, the upcoming event, or to make a donation, visit the Kindred Spirits website.