Eastdale and Carlsbad Shorthorn 12 year olds square off for a shot at regionals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They could not decide on a winner Sunday. Carlsbad Shorthorn had the upper hand on Eastdale, Little League but, the perennial power put a rally together and forced a decisive final game for a trip to the Little League Southwest Regional next week.

Monday night Eastdale put the final touches on their rally with a 5-0 victory over Carlsbad. Eastdale will now head to Waco, Texas for the Southwest Little League Regional August 3-9. Eastdale was one victory short of advancing to the Little League World Series last season.