Community strategies empower students toward success in graduation, college and life

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Community schools demonstrate the positive results of strategy and infrastructure for those facing barriers to success.

The new Every Student Succeeds Act offers states flexibility to create new approaches to school accountability and to design appropriate interventions for schools in need of assistance. ABC Community School Partnership implements programs and infrastructure that proactively empower families and students who are traditionally disempowered by barriers to participation, and helps them attain the success they would otherwise achieve.

For more information on the program, visit the ABC Community website.