Beautiful You: Leela’s Body Cocktails

Ayanna Freeman, owner of Leela’s Body Cocktails and her assistant Bonnie, joined New Mexico Living to show us how to make a body scrub out of items we have in our kitchen.

Ayanna, a single Mom with a baby girl, didn’t want to put anything on her daughter’s skin that contained chemicals. She began making her own products for her daughter and herself.

Body Scrub:

leftover coffee grounds (dried)

olive oil

honey

Combine all ingredients and store in an airtight container.

For more information, visit their website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living