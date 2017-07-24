Beautiful You: Leela’s Body Cocktails

Ayanna Freeman, owner of Leela’s Body Cocktails and her assistant Bonnie, joined New Mexico Living to show us how to make a body scrub out of items we have in our kitchen.
Ayanna, a single Mom with a baby girl, didn’t want to put anything on her daughter’s skin that contained chemicals. She began making her own products for her daughter and herself.
Body Scrub:
- leftover coffee grounds (dried)
- olive oil
- honey
Combine all ingredients and store in an airtight container.
For more information, visit their website.
Brought to you by: New Mexico Living