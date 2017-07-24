All Star football players ready to put on a show in Class 5A/6A game

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The rosters are stacked for a game that will bring the best high school football seniors in the state together on one field. The Class 5A/6A All Star Football game will play out at Nusenda Community Stadium Tuesday.

“Having the best of the best, being able to play with them,” said Del Norte running back Avery See. “The game is so much faster, way faster than normal.”

See will play for the Eastern New Mexico Greyhounds this upcoming season. Joining him on the North for Tuesday’s game will be former Volcano Vista quarterback Dillon Gassoway.

“I’m super excited. I can’t for Tuesday night. It’s going to be fun,” said Gassoway.

Gassoway, like See, has a place to play his college ball. He will play at New Mexico Highlands in the fall.

Running back and Gatorade New Mexico Player of the Year, Josh Foley is also a member of the North squad.

Foley will play for the New Mexico State Aggies this upcoming season and has already been working out with the team.

“I’ve gained about ten pounds already and I feel like I’ve gotten faster,” said Foley. “So I’m excited to see what I can do Tuesday night.”

The North held practice Monday morning, so did the South. The South wrapped up before KRQE Sports arrived. The Class 5A/6A All Star Football Game is Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at Nusenda Community Stadium.