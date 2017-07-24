Albuquerque’s Eastdale beats Carlsbad Shorthorn Little League 5-0

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a battle between New Mexico Little League powerhouses Monday night as Albuquerque’s Eastdale Little League All-Stars face Carlsbad Shorthorn Little League.

A little rain and lightening didn’t stop the crowd at Cibola Field from matching the hype here on the ball diamond and the way these teams have played and their history shouldn’t surprise anyone.

Eastdale is the reigning major state champion from 2016 and also won the title in 2014, but Shorthorn definitely has a strong history of its own. The majority of their players go on to play for Carlsbad High School, which has had a total of 13 players drafted to play in the Major League farm system, and the fans truly back that history up.

“If we win, we go to Waco. And we want to go to Waco,” Bob Armijo, Eastdale fan, said.

“We’ve had our local radio station here all weekend, so our fans at home who couldn’t make the trip can listen from home,” Danielle Estrada, Carlsbad fan, said.

Eastdale pulled off the win Monday night by shutting out Shorthorn 5-0. They now get the opportunity to represent New Mexico in the Southwest Regional Tournament next month in Waco, Texas.

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s