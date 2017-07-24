Albuquerque’s Eastdale beats Carlsbad Shorthorn Little League 5-0

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a battle between New Mexico Little League powerhouses Monday night as Albuquerque’s Eastdale Little League All-Stars face Carlsbad Shorthorn Little League.

A little rain and lightening didn’t stop the crowd at Cibola Field from matching the hype here on the ball diamond and the way these teams have played and their history shouldn’t surprise anyone.

Eastdale is the reigning major state champion from 2016 and also won the title in 2014, but Shorthorn definitely has a strong history of its own. The majority of their players go on to play for Carlsbad High School, which has had a total of 13 players drafted to play in the Major League farm system, and the fans truly back that history up.

“If we win, we go to Waco. And we want to go to Waco,” Bob Armijo, Eastdale fan, said.

“We’ve had our local radio station here all weekend, so our fans at home who couldn’t make the trip can listen from home,” Danielle Estrada, Carlsbad fan, said.

Eastdale pulled off the win Monday night by shutting out Shorthorn 5-0. They now get the opportunity to represent New Mexico in the Southwest Regional Tournament next month in Waco, Texas.