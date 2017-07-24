Albuquerque Police search for SUV connected to deadly shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Investigators are looking for an SUV they say is tied to a deadly shooting at a Dion’s Pizza.

It happened around 9 p.m. Friday night near Gibson and University. The Albuquerque Police Department says three people were shot. One of them — 14-year-old Martin Recio — later died at the hospital.

Police say they are now looking for a person of interest who left the scene in a white SUV.

They say a man and a woman were believed to have been inside. APD has not yet released or a possible motive for the shooting.

We're looking for a white SUV seen leaving the scene of Friday's shooting in the parking lot of Dion's. Tips call: Crime Stoppers 843-STOP. pic.twitter.com/yB5rsP7KXF — Albuquerque Police (@ABQPOLICE) July 24, 2017