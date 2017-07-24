Albuquerque Police search for SUV connected to deadly shooting

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Investigators are looking for an SUV they say is tied to a deadly shooting at a Dion’s Pizza.

It happened around 9 p.m. Friday night near Gibson and University. The Albuquerque Police Department says three people were shot. One of them — 14-year-old Martin Recio — later died at the hospital.

Police say they are now looking for a person of interest who left the scene in a white SUV.

They say a man and a woman were believed to have been inside. APD has not yet released or a possible motive for the shooting.

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s