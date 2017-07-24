Albuquerque Police search for SUV connected to deadly shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Investigators are looking for an SUV they say is tied to a deadly shooting at a Dion’s Pizza.
It happened around 9 p.m. Friday night near Gibson and University. The Albuquerque Police Department says three people were shot. One of them — 14-year-old Martin Recio — later died at the hospital.
Police say they are now looking for a person of interest who left the scene in a white SUV.
They say a man and a woman were believed to have been inside. APD has not yet released or a possible motive for the shooting.