Albuquerque pastor fed up with drivers racing in church parking lot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque pastor says he’s tired of teens using his parking lot to race their cars and even more worried that someone might get hurt.

He said he’s hoping parents will talk to their kids before they get in trouble with police.

Executive Pastor Tim Hale at Hoffmantown Church in the Northeast Heights said they’ve been catching teens driving recklessly in the parking lot. He said during summer months, it’s even worse.

Over the last three months police have been called to the church nearly a dozen times for the same thing.

“More and more teenagers coming out and doing donuts, speed racing, right past the front of our building,” Hale said. “We also have them reverse racing in front of our building without even looking back and they know when we’re watching because when we come out to take a photo of their license plates, they typically scatter.”

Last Monday, Hale captured a video of drivers doing donuts in the parking lot while it was pouring rain. He also captured a photo of one of the SUV’s on two wheels as it jumped the curb — just missing a bicyclist.

“Had they flipped that bicyclist would have been killed and the people inside the car seriously injured,” Hale said.

Now Albuquerque police said it’s on their radar.

“They can be charged with reckless driving and be arrested and their car can be towed,” Officer Fred Duran said. “So there’s really so many things that can happen from this.”

KRQE News 13 cameras caught a Jeep making fast turns speeding around the property on Friday.

“We have full-time schools that meet here. We have people in the building all times day and night,” Hale said.

The church put out trespassing signs and signs asking drivers to slow down, but the problem has only gotten worse.

‘It’s not anything to joke around about, nothing to brag to your friends about, it’s a serious thing,” Ofc. Duran said.

Hale said the last thing he wants to do is get these teens in trouble, so he’s holding parents responsible.

“Again I wouldn’t expect them to give their kids a loaded handgun and say, ‘Here go play in the streets.’ That’s what they’re doing when their letting their kids do this with their cars,” Hale said.

Pastor Hale said last summer, three out of four gates they had around the church were wrecked into and taken out by drivers.

APD said officers are increasing patrols in the area because unless they catch any of these teens in the act, they can’t cite them.