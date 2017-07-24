Albuquerque mayoral candidates ramping up their spending

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The mayoral race in Albuquerque is heating up and with just over two months to go until this year’s municipal election, candidates are ramping up their spending.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, businessman Ricardo Chavez leads the tally of the amount of money spent at more than $134,000.

State Auditor Tim Keller has spent close to $131,000.

While City Councilor Dan Lewis follows with $118,000.

Attorney Brian Colon and County Commissioner Wayne Johnson have spent less. Colon has spent $54,000 while Johnson has spent $23,000.

Election day is October 3rd.

