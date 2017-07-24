Albuquerque man accused of abusing baby released under house arrest

Larry Sanchez
Larry Sanchez

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of abusing an 11-day-old baby will also get out of jail, but he will be under house arrest and monitored by GPS.

Larry Sanchez, 28, is charged with child abuse resulting in great bodily harm after the baby was found with bruises on his back, foot and genital area, as well as three fractured ribs.

Sanchez claims he was cooking and went to check on the infant, but accidentally dropped the pan on her. Investigators don’t buy it.

In court Monday, Judge Stan Whitaker released Sanchez from jail to a third party with strict monitoring.

