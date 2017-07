ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man police say robbed a Circle K on Central and San Pedro at gunpoint is staying behind bars.

It happened earlier this month. Police say Paul Higgins had a gun, stolen cigarettes, and $99 in cash from the store.

Just last month, he and his niece, Kaylee Higgins, were arrested and accused of beating up and carjacking a North Valley man right outside his home.

Monday afternoon, District Judge Stan Whitaker ordered him held with drug treatment.