30 people evacuated from homes due to New Mexico flooding

HATCH, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say approximately 30 people in southern New Mexico were evacuated from their homes overnight due to flooding in the Hatch and Garfield areas of northern Dona Ana County.

County officials say a temporary shelter has been set up at the Hatch Community Resource center and that drones are being used to help assess damage to roads and structures.

Heavy equipment is being used to shore of the banks of several arroyos and additional sandbags have been ordered to augment supplies at fire stations in the area.