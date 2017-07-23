West Gate All-Stars head to Waco, TX, on Wednesday

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- The West Gate Softball All-Star team the Majors State Championship last week, and are for the 2nd consecutive year are heading to the Waco, Texas, Regional.

The team will leave on Wednesday for Waco and is searching for donations for their travel expenses. Here is the link to that GoFundMe account. https://www.gofundme.com/2017westgatelittleleague

