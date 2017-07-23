Walmart security guard facing charges after allegedly hitting man on bike

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– A security officer for Walmart is behind bars for trying to mow over a man on bike, with her security car.

It happened around 8 Saturday night at the Walmart on Coors near I-40.

According to a criminal complaint, security officer Carmen Fulcher was patrolling the parking lot on the west side of the store when she rammed her vehicle into the man on his bike.

Fulcher told APD she’s “had problems” with the victim in the past and claims the victim threw a cup of water at her security car.

She said she didn’t actually hit the man with her car, but APD says the car had a bike tire mark on it and a chip in the paint.

The victim told police right after Fulcher hit him with the car, she said “there are no cameras back here, there is nothing you can do about it.”

Fulcher is set to face a judge Monday.