Tony Snell pays UNM Basketball team a visit on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE)- Former Lobo stand out and now Milwaukee Buck, Tony Snell was in town on Saturday afternoon and took time to talk with the UNM Basketball team. “You know I am here to support this new team, I am here to motivate them for next season. Get them ready for next season”, said Tony Snell.

Snell was happy to be back in Albuquerque, and believes that once you are a Lobo you are always a Lobo. He had the chance to tour his old stomping grounds and in the process gave this next year’s Lobo Basketball team some good advice. “It’s about the same (Playing at UNM), you know the fan base here is just like the NBA. You know, like NBA type fans, and they are there to support you through the good and the bad. So, it definitely helped me a lot”, said Snell.

Snell just recently re-upped his deal with Milwaukee. Snell signed a 4-year 46 million dollar contract. “It feels so good to be wanted. So, I am very happy to be there and the organization supports me very well and I am very grateful for that. I’m just going to play as hard as I can to get that championship”, said Snell. Snell was traded to the Bucks in 2016 and really likes playing for the team, especially with a coach like Jason Kidd helping Tony along the way. “Honestly I think he could still play in this league, just his IQ and he is a hall of famer. So, I love to play for him. We understand each other and we all want the same goal so it all worked out”, said Snell.

Tony has solidified himself as a great teammate and a defensive threat in the NBA, but now heading into his 5th season Snell is now taking on a new role as a leader to the younger players. “I love it. I am just trying to embrace my role and I am very happy for it”, said Tony Snell.

Snell was only in town for one day and says he is back on that workout grind. He may be in the NBA now, but Snell will never forget where he came from. “A lot of memories, a lot of great memories. A lot of up and down memories, but definitely good memories. Just the journey, just the experience of that whole journey from day1 until the end”, said Snell.