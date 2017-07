ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Former Lobo Mitch Garver is making his presence known in the Twins organization. The catcher hit his 14th homerun of the season on Sunday afternoon for the Twins Triple-A affiliate, Rochester Redwings.

Garver homered and had 2 hits with 2 RBI’s in the Rochester 7-1 victory over Toledo. He is now batting .286 on the season and overall has racked up 14 HR’s and 40 RBI’s. Garver has moved up to the 3rd best prospect in the Twins organization, at the catcher position.