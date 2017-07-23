Local group makes ceramic bowls to help the homeless

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local group is working to fill bellies by making bowls.

The “Soup is Love” project is the work of local artist Vicki Bolen.

She hosts a series of pottery-making workshops.

It’s where professional potters and amateurs alike come together to make ceramic bowls, which will be sold to raise funds for feeding the homeless.

“The project started because I have a lot of space in my studio to use, and I wanted to invite the community in,” said Bolen.

Since the project started in March, it’s already amassed more than 200 bowls with more workshops planned between now and the bowl sale next March.