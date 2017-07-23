Isotopes squeak by in 9-8 win on Sunday

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- The Isotopes came out hot on Sunday evening. They racked up 5 runs in the 1st inning and then followed that with 4 more runs in the 2nd. Things looked good in what would be their 1st win of the Salt Lake series, but it would get interesting down the stretch.

The Isotopes were held scoreless for the next 7 innings and the Bees would comeback to make it 9-8 heading into the 9th. The Isotopes do hold off the Bees though, to get their 1st win of the series. Local guy Austin House would get the win, after throwing the final 3 innings and giving up no runs on just 4 hits. House also added 4 strikeouts as he earns his 5th win of the year.

House is now 5-1 on the season and is holding a 2.23 ERA. The Isotopes are now 51-50 on the year after Sunday nights victory. They will finish up their series with Salt Lake on Monday, and then return home for an 8 game home stand. The ‘Topes will start with Omaha on Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m.