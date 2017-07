ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- The Isotopes dropped their 2nd straight in Salt Lake on Saturday night in an extra inning heart breaker. A walk-off home run by Kaleb Cowart of the Bees in the 10th inning Saturday sealed the 4-3 victory.

The Isotopes are now four games back of the Bees in the Pacific Southern Division and are tied for second place with El Paso, at now 50-50 on the year.

The Topes will have 2 more games on the road before returning home on Tuesday to start an 8 game home stand.