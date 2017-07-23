Family of teen shot, killed at Dion’s to hold candlelight vigil

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Sunday night, friends and family will mourn the death of the 14 year old boy killed Friday night in a shooting at an Albuquerque Dion’s Pizza restaurant.

Martin Recio’s friends and family will gather at Pat Hurley Park for a candlelight vigil at 7 p.m.

On Friday night, Martin was one of three people shot at the Dion’s near University and Gibson.

Police said the other two victims, whose names and ages are still unknown, are in serious but stable condition.

Police are saying that this shooting does not appear to be random. Martin’s sister, Sabrina, told KRQE News 13 Martin was a popular kid with a lot of friends.

She believes his death was the result of envy. As to who’s behind the shooting, she said her family has no idea.

“I think it was just out of jealousy. I don’t know, there’s a million things going through my head right now…why?” said Sabrina Torres.

The family has also set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the funeral expenses.