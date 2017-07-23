Explora holds ‘sensory-friendly’ event for those who want a quieter visit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Explora is working to improve its experience for people with autism.

On Sunday, the popular science center held one of its new “sensory-friendly” days, when particular hours are reserved for families who want a quieter, calmer visit.

Organizers say the first step is capping the number of visitors at 150.

“If we get over 200, 250 people in the building it can get really loud in here, and that can be over stimulating for some families,” said Tamra Grybko.

Explora also provides tools to enhance the experience, like headphones to reduce noise and gloves for people with touch sensitivities.

Here is a schedule of sensory hours at Explora.