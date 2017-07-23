Bi Nguyen wants the finish in her next fight

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Bi “The Killher Bee” Nguyen is fresh off of a King of the Cage title fight in May. Nguyen lost that fight by way of unanimous decision and gave her just her 1st loss in her professional career.

Now holding a record of 3-1, Jackson Wink trained Nguyen is set to take on Lindsay Van Zandt on August 8th in Michigan. The fight will be featured on a King of the Cage fight card.

“This is looking to be my toughest fight, as far as watching videos, but I think this is going to be the one where I get the finish”, said Bi Nguyen. Her opponent is only 1-0 professionally, but Nguyen isn’t taking her lightly. “I am in for a fight and I am excited. She is a wrestler and I have never been taken down. So, I plan on keeping that streak going and introducing her to some of my good stand up”, said Nguyen.

The fight will be streamed live on Facebook on August 8th. The fight card will start at 8pm MT.