BCSO: Car thief attempts to run over deputies and hits another driver

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies say a car thief tried to run them over and then hit another driver.

BCSO says they were called to a flea market on Old Coors near Bridge for someone trying to steal a Ford pickup truck.

When deputies got there, they say the car thief tried to run over deputies, hitting two patrol cars, and narrowly missing them. One deputy fired shots.

As the truck sped away, BSCO says it crashed into another car at Sage and 98th. The car thief and a female passenger ran, but were caught soon after.

Our camera crews captured a woman at the scene, cuffed in the back of a patrol car.

No word on the names of the people involved, but one person was injured.