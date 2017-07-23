Albuquerque Police hope to arrest high profile repeat criminal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– Police are hoping to nab a repeat burglar and car thief.

Stephanie Pacheco is considered a “high profile” property crime offender in Albuquerque.

She has three active felony arrest warrants for her alleged crimes, crimes reportedly committed alongside David Barber.

You may recall Barber is the man accused of leading APD on a high speed chase in an r-v through town back in June, during which he crashed into and fatally injuring an innocent bystander.

Crimestoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to Pacheco.

Pacheco has been arrested six times in Bernalillo County in the last year.