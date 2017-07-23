Acting chief justice for Navajo Nation to resign over health

FARMINGTON, N.M. (AP) – The acting chief justice for the Navajo Nation is stepping down.

The Daily Times of Farmington, New Mexico, reports the Navajo Nation Judicial Branch recently announced Allen Sloan is resigning at the end of July.

Sloan told the Daily Times that health concerns prompted his retirement.

Sloan, who is originally from Coalmine Canyon, Arizona, has worked with the branch for 28 years. He has been acting chief justice since July 2015.

Sloan’s retirement leaves Associate Justice Eleanor Shirley as the only permanent member of the high court on the largest American Indian reservation in the country.

The Supreme Court consists of a chief justice and two associate justices.