Shelter animals paint for ‘Adopt An Artist’ event this weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s Animal Welfare Department is teaming up with local artists to find new homes for hundreds of shelter dogs.

It’s all part of the “Adopt An Artist” event.

The pups have created masterpieces; paw canvas paintings that will hang at their kennels for potential new families to admire and take home if they get adopted.

Local artists will also be displaying their art for sale and a portion of the proceeds will go back to the shelter.

The event takes place Saturday and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the East and Westside animal shelters.

Adoptions will be $10.