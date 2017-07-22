Residents say Nob Hill Summerfest is a success despite ART construction

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Planning Route 66 Summerfest has been a bumpy road thanks to ART construction, but that hasn’t stopped the crowds from turning out to enjoy the festivities.

The annual Nob Hill festival featuring local food and music, is underway this weekend though its boundaries are a little different than in the years past.

Instead of running from Girard all the way to Washington, the event stops at Carlisle to avoid the construction zone.

It was an unpopular decision among the businesses on the other side, but visitors said the event was just as much fun as ever.

“We just like the diversity of all the different cultures here, the car shows, the food, and the energy, so positive,” said Summerfest-goer Jimmy Varos.

The party continues until 10:00 p.m. on Saturday with music on three stages and headliners “Los Lobos” hitting the main stage at 8:30 p.m.

