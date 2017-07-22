Police say man confronts squatters, gets shot, then arrested

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police say back in May, Samuel Harris went to the house next to his near Candelaria and San Mateo, in an attempt to confront squatters inside.

He took a gun with him, and told officers he tried to tie the hands of the squatters before calling police.

However, one of the squatters got a hold of Harris’ gun and shot him in the stomach.

When police and emergency crews came to Harris’ home, they said they spotted a lot of prescription drugs around the house.

Harris went to the hospital for the gunshot wound, but a warrant was issued for his arrest for the drugs.

In court Saturday morning, Judge Christina Rodriguez released Harris without bond, under supervision of the court.