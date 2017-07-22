New Mexico seniors compete in 27 sports for State Summer Olympic games

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Age is just a number. This weekend more than a thousand New Mexico seniors are proving just that as they competed in 27 different sports.

“I’ve been running for about 30 years,” explained Esther Felipe. She says competing in the Senior Olympics is what keeps her going.

“I have, I think, three great-great-grandchildren,” Felipe said.

She is one of more than 1,100 athletes who are 50 and older competing in the 39th Annual Senior Olympics State Summer Games.

“I’m not very fast anymore, but I keep going,” Felipe explained.

She may be closing in on 90 years old, but Felipe says she enjoys the competition.

Over the last several days, she has taken part in the 5k and 10k events and raced in all six track events Saturday.

“I love it because it keeps me in shape,” Felipe said.

Plus, this social butterfly said the friendships play a big part. “I meet so many people,” she said.

Other competitors include, Carolyn Robinson, 77.

She has competed in five National Senior Olympics and said it is all about the rush.

“It’s a thrill,” she said

For some of these star athletes, competing came later in life. For others, it has been a lifelong passion.

“It’s a lot of fun to line up and just finish the race,” said Robert Sepulveda.

One thing these athletes can agree on is that the spirit of competition keeps them young.

“I’d like to keep going until I can’t do it anymore,” Sepulveda said.

The New Mexico Senior Olympics wrap up Sunday.

Athletes have been competing in all kinds of events like archery, bowling, cycling, tennis and pickleball.

In 2019, Albuquerque will host the National Senior Olympics.