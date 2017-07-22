Man who lead police on chase and ensued hours-long standoff in custody

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police finally took a suspected burglar into custody after a chase and an hours-long standoff.

It started Friday morning when officers tried to stop a stolen Chevy Tahoe in Albuquerque.

The SUV took off and was eventually disabled through its On Star system in Los Lunas.

That’s when police said the driver, 27 year old Fabian Gutierrez, fled and forced himself into the nearby home of a woman and a 7 year old boy, where he holed up for hours.

Following a huge response from State Police, Bernalillo County, and APD, officers finally went in and found Gutierrez hiding in a closet. They said he admitted to driving the stolen SUV.

Gutierrez is now facing a slew of charges including driving a stolen car, breaking and entering, and child abuse.

Police said he’s also connected to a string of burglaries in Albuquerque.