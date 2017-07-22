Locals challenge community members to help save Special Olympics New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local community members are challenging each other to help save the Special Olympics in New Mexico.

“The whole theme is we need to compete so they can, so their games can go on,” a spokesperson said.

Athletes, families, and supporters gathered at UNM for the launch of a campaign called “Can You One Up.”

It aims to make up for a third of the program’s budget, lost to state funding cuts.

The campaign encourages people to donate as little as one dollar, then challenge their friends to do the same. All so athletes with intellectual disabilities can keep competing in the state games.

“We’re giving them opportunities to do something that we all take for granted, compete, go out, be a part of things,” said Randy Mascorella, with the Special Olympics New Mexico.

If you’re interested in donating, you can on the Special Olympics New Mexico’s website.