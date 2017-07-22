Local group holds city-wide scavenger hunt for good cause

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The metro was crawling with adventurous spirits Saturday for a city-wide scavenger hunt supporting a good cause.

Legendary Man’s “Quest of Champions” is a little like Pokemon Go, guiding players through an app to collect virtual tokens all across the community.

The adventure started Saturday morning, taking participants to various spots around Albuquerque like Thunderbird Harley Davidson, Nob Hill, and Downtown, then wrapping up this evening in Rio Rancho.

The event supported “Desert Forge,” a group helping combat veterans transition when they come home.