Chris’ Saturday Forecast

Heavy rain will plague northern and western New Mexico this afternoon. Slow moving storms will develop across the high terrain later this afternoon. The best shot at storms will be across northern and western New Mexico along with the Sacramento Mountains. Flash Flood Watches are up for portions of southwest New Mexico and the Sacramento Mountains for the threat of slow moving storms that could dump heavy rain leading to flash flooding.

Albuquerque and Santa Fe will have the chance at storms this afternoon, so if you’re heading to Nob Hill Summerfest today just bring along the rain gear! Albuquerque and Santa Fe will have more chances for rain both tomorrow and on Monday.

New Mexico will see less storm activity for the middle of the week before another round of active weather return by week’s end.