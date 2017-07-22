Attorney General Hector Balderas joins others to protect DACA program

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas joined other Attorneys General in an effort to keep an Obama program that protects young people in the country illegally.

In a letter signed by 20 democratic Attorneys General and sent to President Trump Friday, Balderas urged the President to defend the DACA program.

The 2012 memorandum granted about 800,000 young immigrants without legal status a work permit and a refrain from deportation.

This comes after 10 republican Attorneys General urged the president to end the program by September.

Last week the group, New Mexico Dream Team started an online petition asking Attorney General Balderas to publicly defend the DACA program.

“If dismantled it would put over 12,000 people in our state at risk of immediate deportation,” said Isaac De Luna from New Mexico Dream Team.

Friday, dozens of immigrant activists from several states held a march to Civic Plaza in an effort to defend the DACA program.