ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Families were able to taken home not only a new pet — but that pet’s artwork — this weekend at a $10 adoption event at city shelters.

Local artists, with a helping paw from the shelter animals, created various works of art to help raise funds for city shelters.

The “Adopt an Artist” event runs through 6:00 p.m. Sunday at the Eastside and Westside shelters, as well as Lucky Paws at Coronado Center.

