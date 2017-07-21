Woman sentenced to 6 months in jail for attempting to run over firefighters

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The car thief who tried to run over two firefighters in a stolen truck took a deal Friday that gave her a six month sentence.

Jennifer Christensen and two men tried to steal a firefighter’s personal truck back in December at Station 9 near Menaul and Eubank. They got away, but when Christensen went back to retrieve another stolen truck they ditched at the scene, she hit one firefighter with the truck and then rammed into the chief’s vehicle.

Friday, Christensen pleaded guilty to aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

The deal given by the D.A.’s Office allows her to serve the six month sentence at the same time she serves her sentence for another case. They also waived the violent offender status, which would have given her more time.

Christensen has past convictions for aggravated burglary, burglary, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle and felony escape. She is also awaiting trial on a charge of aggravated fleeing of law enforcement, which happened while out on bond from this case.

DA Raul Torrez has been very vocal about cracking down on repeat offenders, so KRQE News 13 reached out to his office to found out why they offered this deal. They have yet to respond.